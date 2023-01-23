Scooty Riding Girl Asked To Wear Helmet But She Ignores, What Happens Next Is A Lesson For All | Watch Viral Video

Home

This should serve as a lesson for the girl and for those who think that riding without a helmet and flouting traffic rules is cool. It is not!

Viral Video: It is a sort of norm that when you think about the well-being of someone then they are more likely to take it for granted and ignore your concerns. Our worries about them are sincere and honest but somehow they think otherwise and even doubt our integrity.

One video that is going viral on social media shows exactly the above-mentioned scenario. The video shows a girl riding a scooty without a helmet. A biker tells, rather warns her that she might be fined by the traffic police but she ignores him. And a few moments later, she swipes her scooty against a bike and falls down after losing her balance. What follows is a series of sarcastic comments.

The girl escaped a major mishap. This should serve as a lesson for the girl and for those who think that riding without a helmet and flouting traffic rules is cool. It is not!