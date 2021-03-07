Kolkata: A video of a newly-wed Bengali bride riding a scooty to her in-laws home along with her groom is being widely shared on social media. Post weddings, it is usually a ritual that the bride is taken to her in-laws house in a beautifully decorated car, however, this bride is breaking all trends with her scooty ride. Also Read - Video of a Woman Traffic Constable Holding Baby on Duty Goes Viral, Netizens Demand Free Daycare for Cops

In the viral video, the bride can be seen wearing her wedding attire — a yellow and red Benarasi saree while her groom who is pillion riding can be seen wearing dhoti and kurta. The video was first shared on social media platform Facebook by the bride's brother Sourik Basu with the caption, "A special video for my lovable sis on her Marriage Ceremony." Ever since then, it has received shares, likes and comments by netizens.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to India.com, Basu said, “It was not pre-planned and was an impromptu idea that came to my mind and was put to action. After the thought crossed my mind, I spoke about it to my sister and her husband and when they agreed we took permission from both the families as well.”

“Both the groom’s and bride’s side of the families were excited about the idea of the couple’s scooty ride. And, seeing a newly-wed couple riding a scooty left the passersby on the road stunned,” the bride’s brother added.

The bride, Sudeshna Sarkar, 27, is a girl from West Bengal’s Siliguri and worked at a private firm, while her husband Krishna Dey, 32 is a businessman from Bagdogra. The couple tied the knot on March 1 (Monday) and they met each other through their families.