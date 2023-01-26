Home

Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway

Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.

Screengrab from the viral footage

Noida Expressway Stunt: A black-coloured Scorpio without any number plate was seen performing some dangerous stunt on the Noida expressway near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday. The Scorpio driver violated several traffic rules as it had no number plate and had heavily tinted windows. The whole stunt was allegedly shot for making reels for social media. The video shows the Scorpio going zig-zag on a busy road at a very high speed putting other commuters at risk.

Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway #ViralNews #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/naaQe9ieCY — India.com (@indiacom) January 26, 2023

As the video went viral on social media, the phase 1 police station swung into action and they are also following it up with the traffic police. Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.