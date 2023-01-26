Top Recommended Stories
Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway
Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.
Noida Expressway Stunt: A black-coloured Scorpio without any number plate was seen performing some dangerous stunt on the Noida expressway near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday. The Scorpio driver violated several traffic rules as it had no number plate and had heavily tinted windows. The whole stunt was allegedly shot for making reels for social media. The video shows the Scorpio going zig-zag on a busy road at a very high speed putting other commuters at risk.
Also Read:
- Ghaziabad Police Fines Instagram Influencer Rs 17,000 For Defying Rules To Make Reel On Highway
- Scooty Riding Girl Asked To Wear Helmet But She Ignores, What Happens Next Is A Lesson For All | Watch Viral Video
- Viral Video: Girl Places Metal Utensil Over Lit Up Firecracker And Then Something Unexpected Happens | WATCH
Watch: Dangerous Stunt On Noida Expressway
Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway #ViralNews #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/naaQe9ieCY
— India.com (@indiacom) January 26, 2023
As the video went viral on social media, the phase 1 police station swung into action and they are also following it up with the traffic police. Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.