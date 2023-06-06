Home

Sea Lion Acts Like Long Lost Friend With Diver: Watch

Here, in this video, we can see a diver deep in the ocean and a seal is really close to him without any inhibitions.

Sea Lion And Diver: When we mention the word pet we get images of dogs, cats, horses, birds, and rabbits in our minds. It has been believed that only the creatures on the land can be domesticated and kept as pets. But this notion is slowly getting tapered off as we have witnessed dolphins and a few species of whales getting friendly and playful with humans.

Here, in this video, we can see a diver deep in the ocean and a seal is really close to him without any inhibitions. In fact, it is acting like the two are very good friends.

The video is shared on Twitter by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5 with the caption: Seals are just dogs of the sea 😮

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Seals are just dogs of the sea 😮 pic.twitter.com/rAw9dLRkNp — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) June 2, 2023

That is a heart-warming video that shows how friendly and adorable creatures sea lions are. They are very social and playful creatures who are expert freedivers like humans. Some species can dive up to an incredible 300 meters (984 feet) and hold their breath for up to 20 minutes!

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Karl Teegan @karlteegan: <3

Bodhi Crane @CraneBodhi: He is skip breathing to not scare the seal. Cute.

Guycocoa @guycocoa: When I would walk my dogs near the shore in Everett, WA the seals would bark at my Chocolate Lab.

Angela @MissHardy93: Awww so cute

Homelessness 2.0 @2Homelessness: They cute until they treat you at food ☝️☝️☝️☝️🤣🤣🤣🤣🦶🦶🦶

Luna @esquilorevoltad: Dog do mar

Isabela Sanchez @isabelasanchez: 😍

Fabian Alzate 🇨🇴 🇵🇸 @fabian108: I wonder which are the cats of the sea ?

onaissac pic @OnaissacP: @BaixadorDeVideo

Bas Leijssenaar @BasLeijssenaar: Maybe that’s why we call them ‘zeehond’ (sea-dog) in Dutch 🙂

Francesc 🇺🇦 @rhinomni: In Dutch they are called “zeehond”, literally “sea dog”. 🤷‍♂️

Countbill ❤🇺🇦❤ @Countbill1: One hell of a big sea dog.

kcmedia83 @kcmedia83: Great now I want a seal.

Parvin @masyasusgun: Meanwhile, seal in Azerbaijani: Suiti (“su” – water, “it” – dog) – dog of the sea

J.AVFC @0121UTV1874: Orcas play tennis with these and now I’m really sad.

