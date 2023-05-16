Home

Sea Lion Beats Video Game As Part Of US Navy Research Project: Watch

Spike is the first animal to complete training on a game system.

Sea lions are some of the most adorable creatures that you’ll find in the sea. (Image: YouTube/@TheIndependent)

The US Navy scientists are training a group of sea lions to play video games as part of their research project on cognitive enrichment for marine mammals. A video of a sea lion named Spike playing and winning a video game using its snout has been shared online. Spike is the first animal to complete training on a game system.

Sharing with you a few facts about sea lions.

Sea lions are some of the most adorable creatures that you’ll find in the sea. They are mammals who give birth to live pups and the females produce milk to nurse their young.

Sea lions are carnivores who enjoy a varied seafood diet of small prey such as herring, anchovies, crabs, and squid. They swallow their meals whole and can eat up to 40 pounds a day.

They are very social and playful creatures who are expert freedivers like humans. Some species can dive up to an incredible 300 meters (984 feet), and hold their breath for up to 20 minutes!

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

