Chennai: When people think of their dream wedding, it usually involves a beautiful and romantic setup with the bride and groom dressed in their best attire. But in recent years, couples have ditched traditional settings and have been exploring offbeat and quirky wedding destinations, to celebrate their big day. In one such fairytale wedding, a Tamil Nadu couple decided to get married underwater to spread awareness about ocean pollution. Also Read - Newlywed Couple in Uttarakhand Ditch Car, Return Home From Wedding Venue on a Tractor to Support Farmers

In a memorable wedding, software engineers, V Chinnadurai and S Swetha tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai at the crack of dawn on Monday, Times of India reported.

After finishing the initial rituals on the shore, the couple, clad in sari and dhothi, took the boat to a spot 4.5 km off the coast along Neelankarai, to dive and complete the thaali ceremony and exchange garlands.

”I have been scuba diving for 12 years now, thanks to Aravind anna, our instructor. It was his idea that we get married under sea. We spent 45 minutes under water. I proposed to her with a bouquet and then exchanged garlands and then tied the thali. Flowers were showered on us and then we took a few rounds under water. We are worried about finding masks under water. We wanted to create an awareness about this and so chose our wedding as an occasion,” groom Chinnadurai, a licenced scuba diver, said.

Though the groom was a licensed scuba diver, it was his wife’s first time in the ocean. When the groom’s family suggested an underwater wedding, she was initially hesitated and afraid. To prepare for the adventurous wedding, Swetha, the bride, began her course in scuba diving about a month ago . “I didn’t know how to dive, and I was initially very scared at the idea. But we took lessons for three days, and I overcame my fear. I’m happy at how things turned out,” said Shwetha.