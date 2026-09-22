EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Viral
  • Sealed iPhone 18 Pro boxes exposed as fake after simple test in Tokyo | Video

Sealed’ iPhone 18 Pro boxes exposed as fake after simple test in Tokyo | Video

The footage shows a staff member placing the sheet over the back of one of the boxes. A genuine iPhone should create a distinct circular pattern because of the magnets inside the device.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: September 22, 2026, 4:10 PM IST
Sealed’ iPhone 18 Pro boxes exposed as fake after simple test in Tokyo | Video
A store in Tokyo caught a Vietnamese man selling fake iPhone 18 Pro handset boxes to them. Image Credit: @raihanhan121/X

A simple magnetic test helped a second-hand phone shop in Tokyo reportedly detect an alleged scam involving sealed iPhone 18 Pro boxes. The incident happened at a store in Shin-Okubo, where a Vietnamese man brought in several boxes that appeared to contain new iPhone 18 Pro units.

Rather than open the sealed boxes and risk compromising their value, the shop staff reportedly used a magnetic viewing sheet to check whether the boxes showed the magnetic pattern associated with Apple’s MagSafe system.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India create HISTORY, retain gold medal with win over SL

What did the video show?

A video shared on social media platform X showed a Vietnamese man bringing ‘sealed’ iPhone 18 Pro boxes to a second-hand phone shop in Tokyo. The shop did a simple magnetic test to check whether the phones were actually inside. The incident took place in Tokyo’s Shin-Okubo district.

The boxes were sealed so opening them to check the phones would have compromised their value as unopened products. Instead, the shop staff conducted a magnetic viewing sheet to check for the magnetic pattern associated with Apple’s MagSafe system.

A staff member can be seen placing the magnetic sheet over the back of one of the boxes. A genuine iPhone should produce a recognizable circular pattern because of the magnets built on the device. However, the expected pattern reportedly failed to appear on the boxes brought to the shop, immediately raising suspicion.

When the staff opened one of the packages, they found no iPhone inside. The box reportedly contained flat pieces of material along with a long, gold-coloured strip, seemingly used to replicate the weight and feel of a phone.

Also Read | Crazy Apple Mania: From NCR to Mumbai, sleep-deprived fans pull an all-nighter for iPhone 18 Pro | Video 

The man looked visibly embarrassed when the contents were revealed. He then took out his phone and appeared to avoid making eye contact with the shop staff.

What happened to the man after the incident remains unclear. The video also does not show whether police were contacted or whether any arrest was made.

Internet reactions

The video went viral on social media with one of the users commenting, “Anyone walking in with a stack of the newest flagship iPhones in sealed boxes to sell is already suspicious either a scammer or someone fencing goods stolen from shipping containers.”

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max delivery dates Big Update: Deliveries delayed to THIS month in India and US, here’s why

Meanwhile, a second user wrote, “For the sake of kind Vietnamese people as well, criminals like this should be forcibly deported to Vietnam.” Another user wrote, “It’s good to expose this kind of malicious behavior, but these guys might start hiding magnets inside the box from next time, don’t you think?”

Another user wrote, “Why would an Iphone store buy Iphones from a random person? seems like stupid thing to do.. considering they have their own supply lines? clearly someone is faking Iphone shit and im not surprised at all.. but wild that an Iphone store would be BUYING Iphones from random people..”

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.