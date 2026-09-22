Sealed’ iPhone 18 Pro boxes exposed as fake after simple test in Tokyo | Video

The footage shows a staff member placing the sheet over the back of one of the boxes. A genuine iPhone should create a distinct circular pattern because of the magnets inside the device.

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A store in Tokyo caught a Vietnamese man selling fake iPhone 18 Pro handset boxes to them. Image Credit: @raihanhan121/X

A simple magnetic test helped a second-hand phone shop in Tokyo reportedly detect an alleged scam involving sealed iPhone 18 Pro boxes. The incident happened at a store in Shin-Okubo, where a Vietnamese man brought in several boxes that appeared to contain new iPhone 18 Pro units.

Rather than open the sealed boxes and risk compromising their value, the shop staff reportedly used a magnetic viewing sheet to check whether the boxes showed the magnetic pattern associated with Apple’s MagSafe system.

What did the video show?

A video shared on social media platform X showed a Vietnamese man bringing ‘sealed’ iPhone 18 Pro boxes to a second-hand phone shop in Tokyo. The shop did a simple magnetic test to check whether the phones were actually inside. The incident took place in Tokyo’s Shin-Okubo district.

The boxes were sealed so opening them to check the phones would have compromised their value as unopened products. Instead, the shop staff conducted a magnetic viewing sheet to check for the magnetic pattern associated with Apple’s MagSafe system.

An iPhone store in Japan nearly fell victim to a scam. A young man came in to sell several boxes of iPhone 18 Pro units. However, after the boxes were inspected using a “magnetic field viewing film,” it was discovered that objects had been placed inside to make the boxes weigh pic.twitter.com/E3TF6scXSp — RAIHAN HAN (Informasi Gadget) (@raihanhan121) September 19, 2026

A staff member can be seen placing the magnetic sheet over the back of one of the boxes. A genuine iPhone should produce a recognizable circular pattern because of the magnets built on the device. However, the expected pattern reportedly failed to appear on the boxes brought to the shop, immediately raising suspicion.

When the staff opened one of the packages, they found no iPhone inside. The box reportedly contained flat pieces of material along with a long, gold-coloured strip, seemingly used to replicate the weight and feel of a phone.

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The man looked visibly embarrassed when the contents were revealed. He then took out his phone and appeared to avoid making eye contact with the shop staff.

What happened to the man after the incident remains unclear. The video also does not show whether police were contacted or whether any arrest was made.

Internet reactions

The video went viral on social media with one of the users commenting, “Anyone walking in with a stack of the newest flagship iPhones in sealed boxes to sell is already suspicious either a scammer or someone fencing goods stolen from shipping containers.”

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Meanwhile, a second user wrote, “For the sake of kind Vietnamese people as well, criminals like this should be forcibly deported to Vietnam.” Another user wrote, “It’s good to expose this kind of malicious behavior, but these guys might start hiding magnets inside the box from next time, don’t you think?”

Another user wrote, “Why would an Iphone store buy Iphones from a random person? seems like stupid thing to do.. considering they have their own supply lines? clearly someone is faking Iphone shit and im not surprised at all.. but wild that an Iphone store would be BUYING Iphones from random people..”