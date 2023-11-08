Security Officer ‘Helps’ Karnataka Minister Mahadevappa To Put On Shoes, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Home

During the incident, Mahadevappa can be seen conversing with those around him as the gunman helps the minister to put on his shoes.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Karnataka Viral News: A video is doing the rounds on the internet showing Karnataka Minister H C Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) to wear his shoes.

The purported video which has gone viral on social media platforms was reported filmed when Mahadevappa, the Social Welfare Minister in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, was inspecting a hostel in Dharwad, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

When Mahadevappa was coming out of the hostel’s kitchen, where he had entered without footwear, he was helped by a member of security staff to wear what looked like formal slip-on shoes.

During the incident, Mahadevappa can be seen conversing with those around him as the gunman helps the minister to put on his shoes, the video showed.

The gunman puts shoes on for Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa in Dharwad.

He had gone to visit Hostel of Social welfare department@SWMinistryKar #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/F4Xmwb77Nv — Elezabeth Kurian (@ElezabethKurian) November 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the incident has received widespread flak from social media users who castigated the Karnataka minister for this “VVIP arrogance”.

“Social Welfare Minister- irony”, a user commented on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out the hypocrisy behind the minister’s designated portfolio and his purported actions.

“He should be ashamed of this behavior,” wrote another user.

“Apparently VVIP culture is alive and well in Karnataka. More power to the Congress,” another user chimed in.

SC Ministers to urge CM Siddaramaiah to clear A J Sadashiva Commission report

In related news, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he and other Ministers belonging to SC community will impress upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to clear the A J Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation and place it before the legislature during the upcoming session in Belagavi, after due deliberations.

Speaking about the decision, H C Mahadevappa said a decision has to be taken within the framework of law and Constitution after due deliberations with the law department and concerned Ministers, while pointing out that the previous BJP government had rejected the commission report, and also the Supreme Court constituted a seven member constitution bench regarding internal reservation.

Both Ministers were responding to Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa call to members of Adi Jambava (Madiga) community to launch a statewide agitation demanding implementation of Sadashiva commission report.

Addressing a meeting of the Adi Jambava cultural committee on Monday, Muniyappa had asked the community members to take an aggressive stand and called on them to go to the houses of each MLA and Ministers exerting pressure on the government to implement the report.

A section of SC community has been demanding internal reservation alleging that only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits while many communities were still marginalised.

(With PTI inputs)

