Seema Anand receives proposal from 15-year-old in ‘filthiest language’; video sparks debate online

The controversial highlight of the interview is that she shared about receiving a proposal from a 15-year-old boy when she was 63 years old. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.

Viral news: Seema Anand, the London-based mythologist, is grabbing attention for a controversial interview with Shubhankar Mishra. Seema Anand is well-known for her bold storytelling around taboo topics like sex and pleasure. In the recent interview with Mishra, she narrated an incident when a 15-year-old boy proposed to her in the filthiest language. Anand not only shared this encounter but also spoke about some controversial issues, which have left people stunned. In a nutshell, the interview has sparked a debate among the people, leaving them with a question: “Is it ethical or not?”

Seema Anand’s interview with Shubhankar Mishra

In the interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Seema Anand touched on some sensitive topics. The controversial highlight of the interview is that she shared about receiving a proposal from a 15-year-old boy when she was 63 years old. When Mishra shockingly asked her about the time when it happened, she said, “Last year.” Mishra highlighted the topic by saying, “A boy four times younger than you tried to hit on you?” at which she replied, “in the filthiest language.”

Seema Anand talks about god of desire

According to Seema Anand, Kamdev is not the god of desire, but it’s Goddess Saraswati. Anand has written two books: The Art of Seduction and Speak Easy: A Field Guide to Love, Longing and Intimacy.

How are people reacting?

The interview of Seema Anand with Shubhankar Mishra has left people shocked. Social media is flooded with posts calling out the clip in which she talked about receiving a proposal from a 15-year-old boy.

63-year-old Seema Anand on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast: A 15-year-old boy hit on her last year ‘in the filthiest language.’ Shocking insight into modern boundaries—or lack thereof? We need real talks on consent & respect for minors. #SeemaAnand #PodcastDebate pic.twitter.com/JHkbISMVbZ — Faheem (@EiaoFaheem) January 7, 2026

One user mentioned the interview and highlighted the need for having real talks on consent and respect for minors.

यह किस्सा मनोरंजन नहीं, चिंता का विषय है।

Shubhankar Mishra जैसे बड़े प्लेटफ़ॉर्म पर

Seema Anand को नाबालिग से जुड़ी बातों को हल्के अंदाज़ में नहीं रखना चाहिए था। 15 साल का बच्चा हो तो सवाल आकर्षण का नहीं, सीमाओं और ज़िम्मेदारी का होता है।

ऐसी बातों को वायरल कंटेंट नहीं, चेतावनी… — RoohThrust (@RoohThrust) January 6, 2026

Another social media user said that the interview raises serious concerns, as the issue isn’t about attraction but boundaries and responsibility.

