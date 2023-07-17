Home

Seema Haider Enthralls Netizens With Impeccable, Alluring Dance In Red Saree, Video Goes Viral

Seema Haider is wearing a red saree and dancing to an Indian song while a few ladies are showering currency notes on her.

Seema Haider Dance: Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who recently entered India illegally to marry her lover is making news with every single word she says and every single move she makes.

Now, a video of Seema Haider is going frantically viral in which she is wearing a red saree and dancing to an Indian song while a few ladies are showering currency notes on her.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Pakistani woman Seema Haider reportedly fell in love with an Indian man Sachin Meena of Rabupura village of Greater Noida while playing the online game PUBG.

She is said to have converted to Hinduism and doesn’t want to return to Pakistan.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 25, were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India but were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida last week.

On July 4, both Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

In this video, Seema is dancing just like an Indian woman and it does not seem at all that she has come from Pakistan.

Let us tell you that Seema Haider is a mother of 4 children. She says that she fell in love with Sachin while playing PUBG game and decided to live with him. On the other hand, Seema’s ex-husband from Pakistan, Ghulam Haider, is continuously releasing videos demanding from the Government of India that his wife be sent to Pakistan. But Seema says that she is happy to be married to Sachin.

