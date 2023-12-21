‘Seema Haider’! Student’s Answer To IND-Pak ‘Border’ Question In Exam Goes Super Viral

Home

12th Class Student's Answer to India-Pakistan 'Border' Question Featuring 'Seema Haider' Goes Viral.

Seema Haider Is Viral Again: Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan for her lover Sachin, is once again gaining considerable attention. However, this time the reason is not the love story of the duo but rather an exam paper from the 12th grade. The intriguing response of a student in the exam paper has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In a school in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, a political science paper had a question about the border between India and Pakistan and its length. One of the students wrote an answer to the question that rolled the eyeballs of the teacher who checked it. The student wrote in the answer sheet that the border between India and Pakistan is Seema Haider, and the length is 5 feet 6 inches. Now, the answer sheet is trending on almost all social media platforms. It is claimed to be from Bagthar Government Higher Secondary School in Baseri, Dholpur district.

Before this, the Pakistani national was in the news last month for celebrating her first ‘Karwa Chauth’ with her Indian husband Sachin. Earlier, Seema made headlines when she hoisted the Indian flag before Independence Day. Haider, who hails from Pakistan’s Sindh province, participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at her residence in Noida along with her lawyer, AP Singh.

Seema Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, claimed that she has converted her religion, and now follows Sanatana Dharma. She also changed her children’s names. The Pakistani national made headlines after coming to India illegally in May to be with her boyfriend Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

Seema Haider’s videos kept the internet busy and made several headlines during the months of May and June, with many people showing keen interest in learning about her life.

