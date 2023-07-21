Home

‘Didi’s Roasting Skills…’: Interview of Seema Haider, Sachin’s Neighbour Goes Viral on Internet | Watch

Viral Video: Amidst the daily developments in the case, numerous posts related to the couple are being shared on social media platforms, instantly going viral.

The image shows Pakistani national Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin Meena and their neighbour. (Screengrab)/ Instagram

From PUBG to ATS, the unusual ‘love story’ of Pakistani national Seema Haider and Indian Sachin Meena has been making headlines in both countries for the past few days. The couple has become the talk of the town, especially with the latest developments in the case.

Seema, who hails from the neighbouring country, came under scrutiny by Indian security agencies and was arrested alongside her Indian partner Sachin Meena. However, the couple was later released from jail, but the investigation is still ongoing as it involves matters of national security.

Amidst the daily developments in the case, numerous posts related to the couple are being shared on social media platforms, instantly going viral.

Now, an interview by a neighbour of the couple has been doing rounds on the internet, tickling people’s funny bones. The opinion of the lady on Seema and Sachin has sparked laughter among people.

The 28-second clip showcases a woman speaking on a mic about Seema and her ‘husband’ Sachin Meena. Expressing her opinion on the entire situation, the saree-clad woman questions the couple’s ‘love story’. She can be heard stating that the couple are setting a bad example for the future generations, everybody will now think of bringing a Pakistani Bahu and so on….

Watch The Video Here

Seema haider ke Indian padosi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0mFyZm54aW — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 19, 2023

How did Seema Haider and Sachin Meena meet?

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old mother of four, crossed paths with Sachin Meena through the now-banned game PUBG in 2019. According to reports, she developed feelings for Meena and eventually came to India with her children through illegal means. She entered the country via Nepal without a visa. Her presence came to the attention of the public when some neighbours alerted the police about a woman from Pakistan residing in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @swatic12 with the caption, ‘Seema Haider ke Indian pasodi.”

Since being shared the clip has raked up over 9,40,000 views and received more than 10,500 likes. The clip also prompted Twitter users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users filled the comment section with laughter emoticons while others cracked joked on the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the interview video of the neighbour

“Haha yes, didi’s roasting skills are 10/10,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Next time, reject a guy by just saying ‘jhingur sa ladka’,” joked another.

“This is hilarious,” added a third.

“Life is too short to argue, just say jhingur sa ladka and move on,” a user said.

