Bhubaneswar: In yet another inspiring story of selfless service, a well-paid nurse from Odisha resigned from her job to help her husband in cremating COVID-19 and unclaimed dead bodies in Bhubaneswar. The nurse, Madhusmita Prusty, who used to work at the Fortis Hospital in Kolkata left her job and returned to Odisha to her husband as he could not perform cremation work after he injured his leg. She, along with her husband also sells vegetables to support their family. Also Read - Viral Video: Hospital Staff Sings 'Namo Namo Ji Shankara' from Sushant Singh Rajput's Film for COVID Patients | Watch

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhusmita said, “I was working as a nurse in the paediatric department of Fortis Hospital in Kolkata. I served patients for nine years in the hospital from 2011-19. I decided to return to Odisha and help my husband as he could not perform cremation work after injuries in his leg. I came back to Odisha in 2019 and started helping my husband in performing the last rites of abandoned dead bodies found at railway tracks, suicide cases, and at hospitals.” Also Read - Viral Video Shows IAS Officer Ranvir Sharma Slap Man, Removed As Surajpur DM After Social Media Outrage

“I performed last rites of over 300 Covid dead bodies last year at the crematorium, and 500 bodies in last two and half years in Bhubaneswar. Being a woman I was criticised for cremating bodies but I continued my work under Pradeep Seva Trust, which is run in my husband’s name,” she added. Also Read - 5 Star Discount from 5 Star Hotels: Hard-Hit Premium Hotels Urge Guests to Book Rooms Directly Instead of Online Tour Operators

Prusty said, “We have signed an agreement with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to pick up Covid dead body from Covid hospital and to perform the last rituals of the body at the crematorium in Bhubaneswar.”

Her husband Pardeep Kumar Prusty said, “I have been performing last rites of dead bodies for the last 11 years in Bhubaneswar. My wife has joined me during the last two and a half years. My wife and I also sell vegetables along with this work.”

(With ANI inputs)