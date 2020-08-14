A video has gone viral on social media that shows a senior advocate smoking hookah during a virtual hearing of the Rajasthan high court. The clip shows advocate Rajeev Dhavan holding a sheaf of papers in front of his face and some smoke escaping from the side. Also Read - Heavy Smoking Causes 28 Severe Health conditions

The incident took place on Wednesday when the Rajasthan High Court was hearing the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

The video clip that is being widely shared on social media shows senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal arguing while Dhavan puffs on his hookah, filling the screen with smoke.



However, in a lighter vein during the proceedings, Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal advised Dhavan that he should quit smoking at his age as it is injurious to health.

Dhavan responded that he would so and also admitted that senior lawyers are not accustomed too well to video conference hearings but are trying to cope with the situation.

The lawyer assured he will try to adapt as such hearings are going to be a regular feature for some time.

In April, another lawyer had appeared in a vest during a virtual hearing in the Rajasthan High Court. The judge then had made it clear that lawyers should appear in proper attire even when they are arguing their case online.

