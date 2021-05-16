Bengaluru: With the state of Karnataka continuing to witness an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical services and public health facilities have been stretched thin and people are struggling for access. The rapid surge in the fresh number of cases daily has also made life harder for many without private vehicles to reach hospitals easily. However, amid this turmoil, a young auto-rickshaw driver in Kalaburagi has decided to do his bit for mankind and started a free service for COVID-19 patients who are unable to book ambulances. Also Read - Coronavirus in India May 16, 2021, LIVE Updates: PM Modi Discusses COVID Situation with CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP and Puducherry

Speaking to news agency ANI, the driver – Akash Denur, said that he had dreamt of serving the country at the borders in the Army. Since that dream could not be realised, he decided to serve the people on the ground amid the pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there's a dearth of facilities, be it ambulance or autos. That is why I'm giving free services. I have been driving auto for four years. I had a dream to join the Army but it could not be fulfilled. So I am serving the people like this," Denur told.

He added, “I have been doing for the last few days. Those who need my services just give me a call, I reach their home and drop them at the hospital. The public is really suffering. This is the least I can do.”

Over the last few days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (5,98,625) in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed. So far, 15,10,557 recoveries and 21,085 deaths have been reported in the state.