New Delhi: Today is a special day in the history of India as it marks the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. It was exactly on this day 168 years ago that the first passenger train ran from Bombay to Thane for around 34 kilometres. On April 16, 1853, the 14-carriage train ran for 34 kilometres started from now Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal with 400 passengers on board. Also Read - Railways Operating 140 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Between April-May
Commemorating the historic day, Ministry of Railways wrote in a tweet, ”On 16th April,1853, the 1st passenger train was flagged from Mumbai to Thane. Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation for last 168 years & is committed to serve the growing needs of a New India. Heartfelt gratitude to all passengers & Railway staff for their support.”
Indian Railways–the lifeline of transport system in our country, is one of the world’s largest railway network consists of freight, passengers, tourist, Suburban rail systems, toy train and luxury trains. Indian Railways transports almost 2.5 crore passengers daily and is also one of the world’s largest employers with over 1.4 million people.