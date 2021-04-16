New Delhi: Today is a special day in the history of India as it marks the 168th birthday of Indian Railways. It was exactly on this day 168 years ago that the first passenger train ran from Bombay to Thane for around 34 kilometres. On April 16, 1853, the 14-carriage train ran for 34 kilometres started from now Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal with 400 passengers on board. Also Read - Railways Operating 140 Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Between April-May

Commemorating the historic day, Ministry of Railways wrote in a tweet, ”On 16th April,1853, the 1st passenger train was flagged from Mumbai to Thane. Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation for last 168 years & is committed to serve the growing needs of a New India. Heartfelt gratitude to all passengers & Railway staff for their support.”

On 16th April,1853, the 1st passenger train was flagged from Mumbai to Thane.

Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation for last 168 years & is committed to serve the growing needs of a New India. Heartfelt gratitude to all passengers & Railway staff for their support. pic.twitter.com/Uuxut9nyav — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2021

On the occasion, netizens took to Twitter to share stunning pictures of India’s lifeline and thanked the Railways for serving citizens since 1853. Here are some tweets:

168 years of running the country

Happy birthday to #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/grcpwWa0In — Yash Railographer (@Yash_Railfan) April 16, 2021

On this day in 1853, the first passenger train carrying 400 guests took its first journey from Bombay’s Bori Bunder to Thane. The lifeline of the nation and one of the world’s largest employers, #IndianRailways functions across 16 zones today covering a route of over 65,808 km. pic.twitter.com/FARGlJLWG1 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 16, 2021

Today marks the 168th year of the first passenger train which ran from Bombay to Thane(34 km).On April 16 1853,the 14-carriage train, hauled by 3 engines named Sahib,Sindh & Sultan, started from now Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal with 400 passengers. Happy Birthday #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/DKtzXM9iDU — Neha Sharma, IRAS (@NehaSharma0202) April 16, 2021

All decked up for its Birthday.#Mumbai#CSMT heritage building glowing on Birthday Eve of #IndianRailways First train ran on 16.4.1853 from Bombay to Thanepic.twitter.com/LvlXfJ8VVS — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) April 15, 2021

KOO CHUK CHUK CHUK….

168 years ago today, the first train rolled on Indian soil. Over the years, the #IndianRailways has played an integral, pivotal and vital role in India's growth story. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/majym6KRGq — Zona Glomerulosa (@SnapperSurgeon) April 16, 2021

Happy Birthday 'Indian Railways'#indianrailways#birthanniversary

The history of Indian Railways dates back to over 160 years ago. On 16th April 1853, the first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane, a distance of 34 km. pic.twitter.com/PhJOh5XBex — ए क. रा ष्ट्र वा दी. साकेत™3K+ #POK_INDIA_का_है卐 (@2ndJha) April 16, 2021

Indian Railways–the lifeline of transport system in our country, is one of the world’s largest railway network consists of freight, passengers, tourist, Suburban rail systems, toy train and luxury trains. Indian Railways transports almost 2.5 crore passengers daily and is also one of the world’s largest employers with over 1.4 million people.