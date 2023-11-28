Home

Severely Injured Female Leopard Alpana Embarks On Path To Recovery

In early November, 9-year-old female leopard, Alpana met with an unfortunate accident in Niphad, Nashik.

Alpana's injuries were severe.

Female Leopard Alpana: In a pivotal moment for wildlife conservation efforts, a 9-year-old female leopard named Alpana has become the focal point of resilience under the dedicated care of Wildlife SOS. Alpana’s journey began when she fell victim to an automobile accident in Niphad, in Nashik district of Maharashtra, leading to severe injuries and paralysis. Alpana is currently undergoing treatment at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, run jointly by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

In early November, a 9-year-old female leopard, Alpana, met with an unfortunate accident in Niphad, Nashik, a district in Maharashtra. Following the accident, Alpana was immediately brought to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre by the forest department and Wildlife SOS staff for further treatment and care.

Alpana’s injuries were severe, marked by profuse bleeding from her genitalia and suspected spinal trauma, leaving her paralysed and restricted to minimal neck movement. The gravity of her condition necessitated immediate and comprehensive intervention.

Under the dedicated care of Wildlife SOS veterinarians and caregivers, Alpana underwent a meticulously planned treatment. Initial stabilisation through medications was followed by laser therapy to address her immobility allowing gradual improvements in limb movement. As Alpana recuperated from her paralysis, she was subsequently administered oral medications that were integral to her comprehensive recovery, focusing on vital aspects such as gut health, limb movements, and the restoration of her coat condition.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The cause of Alpana’s injuries underscores the perilous encounters leopards face in proximity to human activities. As a holistic care strategy, Alpana goes on regular walks. As she regained strength, the caregivers have ploughed the soil in her enclosure, offering ease to her foot during walks.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “Categorised as a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, leopards are inherently elusive animals and instinctively avoid human contact. The relentless encroachment on their natural habitat, leading to habitat modification, has left leopards grappling for survival in diminishing forested areas.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar, said, “As the most adaptable big cats, leopards can often venture into human-dominated landscapes. In such cases, they can meet such unfortunate circumstances. But thanks to the combined effort of the forest department and Wildlife SOS, the leopard is now on a path to recovery.”

