Mumbai: Though the coronavirus pandemic has impacted most of the businesses in India and globally, there is one industry which has seen a boom- the sex toy industry! Yes, with people being confined indoors and the stress of Covid-19 taking a toll on their mental lives, many have started experimenting more with their bodies, leading to a dramatic increase in the sale of sex toys. Also Read - Sale of Condoms & Sex Toys Skyrocket As Indians Make the Most of Coronavirus Lockdown

As per a recent study, the sex toy market has seen a spike of 65 per cent, over the past few months post-COVID-19 nationwide-induced lockdown, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Thatspersonal.com published an analytical report, titled,- ‘India Uncovered: Insightful Analysis of Sex Products’ Trends which revealed how online sale of sex toys has soared in a country, where taboos about sex and sexuality are prevalent. The survey was done after a trend study of over 22 million visitors and 3,35,000 products sold online.

The trends reveal that Maharashtra emerged as the top state in the ranking of sex product sales, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. When it comes to ranking the cities, Mumbai remains on the top, with the highest sale of sex products, with Bengaluru and New Delhi, taking the second and third spot respectively.

Meanwhile, Surat city has maximum buying appetite with Rs 3,900 per order placed whereas Uttar Pradesh holds the record for maximum male buyers among all states. Vijaywada, Jamshedpur, Belgaum and Vadodara are among the cities that have more female buyers than males.

“We find the market rapidly growing as Indians have shed their inhibitions and are open to experiment and try out new products,” said Samir Saraiya, CEO of ThatsPersonal.com.