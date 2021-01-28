Something as pleasurable as sex turned fatal for a man who lost his life after he indulged in sexual intercourse. Yes, in a bizarre and tragic case, a 35-year-old man in Africa’s Malawi died after being involved in sexual intercourse with a sex worker and and post mortem has listed “extreme orgasm” as the cause of death. Also Read - 63-Year-Old Gujarat Man Looks For His 7th Wife After 6th Wife Refuses to Have Sex With Him

According to a report by The Sun, the man named Charles Majawa lost consciousness after having sex in Phalombe, Malawi and died shortly afterwards. The woman in question decided to report the death to police after speaking with her colleagues. Also Read - MP Woman Axes 8-month-old Son to Death, says 'Baby was a Goat, Sent Him where he Belongs'

Meanwhile, experts at the Migowi Health Centre determined after a probe that the man had indeed died while in the act. The coroner’s report documented the cause of death as an “extreme orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture.” Also Read - Death by Selfie: Teenaged Boy Comes in Contact with High-tension Wires While Taking Selfie Atop Goods Train

According to reports, the woman will not be held liable for the man’s death and no charges have been filed against her. They also added that no charges would be made related to his death. The police said that Majawa’s body was taken back to his home village of Matepwe.

According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, the man “died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness.”

A similar incident was reported in Nagpur, India a few weeks ago wherein a 30-year-old man died apparently due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex was tightened.

Though these are extreme cases, studies suggest that having sex at least once a week actually halves the risk of early death.