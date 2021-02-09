Dishing out intimate details about her association with Donald Trump, porn star Stormy Daniels on Monday confessed that her alleged sex with the former US President behind his wife Melania’s back was ‘the worst 90 seconds of my life.’ According to the Associated Press, ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen interviewed Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa, in which the two talked about their experiences with the ex-US president. Also Read - US Court Seeks Status Report On Visas To Family Members Of H1-B Holders

Recalling the alleged 2006 sex encounter, Daniels said that the entire episode ‘just made me hate myself.’ Talking about the events of that particular day, Daniels claimed that an almost-naked Trump sat perched on the edge of a hotel bed waiting for her. Also Read - Parler CEO John Matze Fired by Rebekah Mercer-controlled Board

She told Cohen, ”He (Trump) had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the edge of the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds. I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like ‘This is your chance.’ And I was like ‘What?’ and he was like “You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park?” Also Read - Mia Khalifa Questions 'Delhi's Internet Ban & Human Rights Violation' During Farmers' Protests

Notably, the alleged sex encounter had thrust the adult film star, (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford), into the spotlight in 2018. But how? Reports had emerged that Daniels had arranged a $130,000 payment during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about the alleged dalliance with Trump. However, Daniels also had to face repercussions for the same as he had to spend time in jail for paying Cohen the hush money.

Recounting the event, Cohen also apologized to Daniels for ‘the needless pain’ he caused her and said, “Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another. Thanks for giving me a second chance.”

Notably, Trump is said to have had sex with Daniels months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron, who is now 14. After the rumours surfaced, the alleged affair had upset Melania and sparked claims that she temporarily moved into a hotel for space from her spouse, a Metro UK report says. However, Trump had denied the affair.