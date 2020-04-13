Across the world, people are asked to maintain social distancing to combat coronavirus pandemic. Going a step further, Ahmedabad zoo has exempted animals from mating. In order to do so, they have kept the animals locked up in separate cages so that they don’t mate. Speaking about the same, zoo superintendent, Bharatsinh Vivol said to Times of India, “We are a zoo with breeding facilities and controlled mating is permitted at the Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden. But due to the coronavirus concern, we have completely stopped the mating programme and we ensure that two animals are not housed in one cage.” Also Read - Gujarat Men Deliver Pan Masala to People Using Drone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Get Arrested

The zoo is taking all the precautions to ensure that COVID-19 does not affect the animals. Vivol also stated, "We examine animals for unusual behaviour, breathing problems, running nose, and coughing. When employees report to work, they are checked for fever. They have been directed to take leave even if they have cough and cold. So far not Exema single staffer has reported sick."

