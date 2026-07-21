Shabana Azmi’s health deteriorates during CJP’s Chalo Sansad March in Delhi; Video goes viral

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi briefly fell unwell while taking part in the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. A video from the site, showing volunteers helping her away from the crowd after she reportedly experienced dizziness, has gone viral and sparked concern among fans.

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Shabana Azmi's health deteriorates during CJP protest (PC: Instagram)

What began as a day of solidarity for veteran actor Shabana Azmi quickly turned into a moment of concern after she reportedly felt unwell during the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The 75-year-old actor had joined the demonstration to express support for the ongoing movement, but amid the heat, humidity and large crowds, she experienced dizziness and had to be escorted away from the gathering. Within hours, videos of the incident began circulating across social media, prompting worried reactions from fans and members of the film industry. While the footage captured the tense few minutes as volunteers helped the actor through the crowd. Here’s what happened at the protest.

Shabana Azmi falls ill during CJP protest

Shabana Azmi joined thousands of protesters at Jantar Mantar as part of the CJP-led demonstration. She had been actively participating in the event, meeting protesters and expressing her support for the movement before the situation took an unexpected turn.

According to reports, the veteran actor began feeling dizzy while walking with the crowd. In the now-viral video, she appears visibly uncomfortable as several volunteers and security personnel support her and guide her away from the protest site. The group escorted her to a nearby security cabin, where she was seated and allowed to rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Viral video sparks concern among fans

Soon after the incident, clips of Shabana Azmi being assisted away from the crowd spread rapidly on social media. Many users expressed concern for the veteran actor and wished her a speedy recovery, while others praised the volunteers who immediately came forward to help her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUBELIGHT (@the_tubelight)

The footage shows protesters requesting security personnel to open a gate so that Azmi could be moved to a safer area without delay. She was then escorted to a security cabin, where she remained seated until she recovered from the episode.

Why was Shabana Azmi at the protest?

Shabana Azmi has long been known for speaking out on social and public issues, and she joined the CJP protest to show support for the ongoing agitation. She had also shared photographs and videos from the demonstration on social media, expressing solidarity with those participating in the movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

She and Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters during their Chalo Sansad March at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The stars participated in the demonstration by sitting inside a truck alongside the protesters as the group attempted to march toward the Parliament building

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is protesting to demand major education and employment reforms, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and action regarding alleged irregularities in exams like the NEET-UG.