The news is such that those who have already passed high school and inter cannot help but feel jealous while those who are yet to enter these standards earnestly wish for a similar miracle as CBSE and ICSE cancelled remaining board exams for classes 10 and 12. The Supreme Court said that it will pass a comprehensive order tomorrow, based on today's hearing.

Stunned at this news since the pending ICSE and ISE exams were scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 12, the students expressed their uncontained happiness on Twitter. Flooding the Internet with their contagious happiness, the backbenchers had a field day on Twitter as they pulled the toppers' legs with hilarious memes.

Check out Twitter's reaction on the news here:

Students after Hearing that #CBSE Exam could be cancelled: pic.twitter.com/Zs3xA2j7Js — Ganesh Singh (@ganesh_singh415) June 23, 2020

#CBSE cancelled exams*

Meanwhile students who wasn’t prepared for board – pic.twitter.com/2Akmm8kgqq — Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) June 25, 2020

After CBSE and ICSE cancels exams CA students asking what ICAI is going to do.#ICAI be like: pic.twitter.com/kOYtnT1BGy — Abhit (@Abhit_029) June 25, 2020

In the wake of many educational institutions having difficulty in conducting final year exams owing to the pandemic, even UGC Panel has now recommended that final examinations for all colleges and universities be scrapped.

At least someone is celebrating!