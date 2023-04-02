Home

Bride Fires Gun On Wedding Day, It Backfires; Shocking Video Emerges: Watch

Any ceremony in the family requires a lot of planning, hard work, and coordination so that it is completed without any hassles.

A bit of flip-flop is inevitable but incidents like this can be avoided if we use our minds and wisdom.

Viral Video: Marriage videos are very popular on social media, irrespective of the fact that whether it is the marriage season or not. Both the bride and groom want to make their wedding day a memorable one and they plan different things to gather attention and highlight their big day.

The video that we are sharing with you shows the bride and the groom holding bulky flare guns and posing for the cameras. They are standing with their backs to each other. Then both fire their guns and within a few moments, the bride’s gun streams a huge flame right on her face and chest. She immediately drops the gun and rushes for help.

The video is shared on Twitter by Aditi @Sassy_Soul_ with the caption, “Idk what’s wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day. 🤷‍♀️”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Idk what’s wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5o626gUTxY — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 31, 2023

Not only the day is ruined but, in all probability, the bride suffered serious burn injuries and mental trauma.

