Home

Viral

‘SRK is Mumbai, Kareena is Switzerland’: Viral Instagram Post Dedicates Actors With Cities And It’s So Relatable

‘SRK is Mumbai, Kareena is Switzerland’: Viral Instagram Post Dedicates Actors With Cities And It’s So Relatable

Instagram influncer linked Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and several other to cities - Check viral post!

'SRK is Mumbai, Kareena is Switzerland': Viral Instagram Post Dedicates Actors With Cities And It's So Relatable

Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy often shares celeb-related posts. He compared Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and more to various cities in India and even abroad. Freddy’s viral post impelled reactions from celebs. He compared SRK to the city of dreams aka Mumbai and then equated Salman Khan to Delhi, the city of gyms.

The text inside the post read, “Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkata is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarbh and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries, Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean and symmetrical. Dubai is Neetu Kapoor, forever youthful. Bangalore is Anushka Sharma real, lovely beautiful always in the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the par. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable.”

You may like to read

The caption continued, “Rekha as Bora Bora, a small South Pacific island in French Polynesia, Zeenat Aman as Goa, Ishaan Khattar as Manali, Tara Sutaria as the beautiful winding roads going up to Darjeeling, Katrina Kaif as Thai desert, Kareena Kapoor as Gstaad, and Ayushmann Khurrana as Toronto, like “every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab.” “Alia Bhat is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people.”

SEE VIRAL POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy Birdy (@freddy_birdy)

The viral post shared by Instagram influencer Freddy has over 50K likes and 700 plus comments.

Freddy Birdy gained attention when it appeared that his remark about Deepika Padukone’s attire during Gehraiyaan publicity had upset the superstar. The social media influencer claimed that Gehraiyaan was all about necklines and hemlines.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.