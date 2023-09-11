Home

Viral

Shah Rukh Khan Fan ‘Works From Theatre’, Doesn’t Miss Jawan’s First Day, Internet Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan Fan ‘Works From Theatre’, Doesn’t Miss Jawan’s First Day, Internet Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been creating history at the box office from the first day of its release. A photo is now viral on the social media platform 'X' where an SRK Fan is seen working on his laptop in the theatre..

Bengaluru Man Working On Laptop in Jawan Show

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s second film of the year, Jawan released in theatres on September 7, 2023 and since its first day of release, the film has been breaking box office records and history has been created with Jawan Collection. Fans have been thronging the theatres across the country and even worldwide and have been enjoying Shah Rukh Khan in his element. A photo has been going viral on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) where an SRK fan is sitting in a Jawan First Day Show in a theatre in Bengaluru but what grabbed everyone’s attention is the fact that the Bengaluru Man is working on his laptop in the theatre. Check the photo and the reaction of the netizens on this ‘Peak SRK Fanaticism’.

Trending Now

Bengaluru Man Works On Laptop In Jawan First Day Show

A photo has been rapidly circulating on social media of a film theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati starrer Jawan. The photo is of an SRK fan sitting in the theatre; the man is enjoying the film in the theatre but at the same time, his laptop is on his laptop and he is working simultaneously. The photo has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and internet has had some extreme reactions to this photo.

You may like to read

The tweet read- ‘When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.’ It has got more than 11K views and there have been multiple reposts and comments on this post, with some positive and mostly negative reactions.

When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/z4BOxWSB5W — Neelangana Noopur (@neelangana) September 8, 2023

Internet Reacts On Viral ‘Work From Theatre’ Pic From Jawan Show

Shah Rukh Khan fans have united and have been praising the Bengaluru man saying that this is truly the ‘SRK Fever’ and no one can beat this; fans have lauded this multitasking and have said that this is the true example of multi-tasking. There are users who have condemned this act and have asked the person who posted this picture if she had complained to the authorities about it or not; people have labelled this as ‘show-off’ and have reacted by saying that this is very disturbing and can cause inconvenience to those sitting around him in the theatre.

Jawan Box Office Collection

Fans were eagerly waiting for Jawan to release and the film has not failed to show its magic which is clearly visible in the rising Jawan Box Office Collections, both Domestic and Worldwide. The film has already entered the Rs. 500 crore club worldwide and opened in India at Rs. 75 crore including the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu collections. According to Sacnilk.com, the Jawan Collection stands at about Rs. 287 crore currently.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES