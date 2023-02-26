Home

Viral

29 Years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Share Their Favourite Scenes From The 90s Rom-Com

29 Years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Share Their Favourite Scenes From The 90s Rom-Com

Shah Rukh Khan's fans get nostalgic as 90s evergreen film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 29 years - See viral posts!

29 Years of Kabhi Han Kabhi Naa: Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Share Their Favourite Scenes From The 90s Rom-Com

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a low-key tale of an average boy striving for love and acceptance in a middle-class setting. The 90s film which also stars Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah, remains close to cinema enthusiasts’ hearts even 29 years later. Wonder why? Shah Rukh Khan’s fans found his character ‘Sunil’ very relatable in the romantic comedy. They could identify with Sunil’s character and how their beloved SRK was essentially a failure at a period when most heroes were occupied taking the bad guys. Fans have shared their favourite scenes from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa on social media as the movie clocks 29 years today.

One of the users wrote, “This Movie Deserves To Get Re-Release In Theatre All Over India So That Today’s Audience Who Are Yet To See This Movie… Can Witness What Kind Of Actor SHAH RUKH KHAN is & In a Very Early Stage Of His Career He Gave a Top-Notch Performance.” Another user wrote, “Sunil (Shahrukh khan) portraying a loser who didn’t achieve anything worth praising as per the society. But there is one thing that society never understood. . the talent he had which made him unique.”

You may like to read

SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS CELEBRATE 29 YEARS OF KABHI HAAN KABHI NAA

One of my all time favorite film#29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa https://t.co/BXBuiKeCAP — Mr Grey (@shoukeen_mr) February 25, 2023

SRK’s Personal Favourite Movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Completes 29 Years. The Greatest Performance By @iamsrk ❤️

This Scene Made Everyone Believe That “SHAH RUKH KHAN IS THE GREATEST ACTOR EVER TO EXIST” Thanks To Kundan Shah For This Masterpiece.#29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa pic.twitter.com/MY4j90xo6D — Happiness Is SRK ❤️ (@Challa_SRKian) February 25, 2023

#KabhiHaanKabhiNaa completes 29 years today. Perhaps, the best Hindi film depicting one sided love. One of my most favourite performances of #ShahRukhKhan. One of the finest music albums. Excellently directed by Kundan Shah ji. I almost never get bored watching this gem ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/HlfKeZGZms — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 25, 2023

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa ❤️ Songs of this movie are so beautiful

Here’s a my favourite #29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaapic.twitter.com/O0xhIulvmI — _. (@R_27025) February 25, 2023

Sunil What a character 1 of my Fav❤️ #29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa pic.twitter.com/GfZBymkShP — RehmaN HameeD (@IamRHB) February 25, 2023

when you love someone so much but they don’t love u back ❤️ i felt sunil’s pain whenever i watch khkn!! one sided love hurts….its the worst feeling ever….#29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/umMoQkhwWQ — Aarush Srk (@SRKAarush) February 25, 2023

A film which is very close to my heart. Sunil, one of my all time favourite characters. One Of the most finest album.

“Sunil” from “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” is not just a character it is all the reality of many boys life and career. ❤️#ShahRukhKhan#29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa pic.twitter.com/VZ08HYXtwR — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas04) February 25, 2023

Sunil (Shahrukh khan) portraying a loser who didn’t achieve anything worth praising as per the society. But there is one thing that society never understood. . the talent he had which made him unique.

Still evergreen.@iamsrk @suchitrak #29YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa pic.twitter.com/iJNgzNSeWH — SRK Universe UK Club (@UKSRKUniverse) February 25, 2023

One of the iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan in 1994, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was produced by Vikram Mehrohtra and directed by the late Kundan Shah. The evergreen rom-com won Best Film (Critics) at the 39th Filmfare Awards.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.