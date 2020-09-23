New Delhi: Bilkis, the 82-year-old ‘dadi’ who sat at Shaheen Bagh every day during the anti-CAA protest, has made it to TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people’s list of 2020. Notably, Bilkis became the face of resistance amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests and attracted national attention for her unwavering determination, despite her old age. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Makes to Time Magazine's 100 List of Most Influential People, Deepika Padukone Writes Heart-touching Note

During the cold winters, she was one among the many women who would walk from their homes to the site and would protest all day till the night at Shaheen Bagh, demanding the government to revoke the contentious CAA law.

The Shaheen Bagh protests and the elderly woman’s courage inspired thousands across the country who carried on the the anti-CAA protests for months.

”With prayer beads in one hand and the national flag in the other, Bilkis became the voice of the marginalized in India, an 82-year-old who would sit at a protest site from 8 a.m. to midnight, ” journalist Rana Ayyub wrote in the Time magazine.

Bilkis from Shaheen Bagh is TIME magazine's hundred most influential of the year. It was an honour to write about herhttps://t.co/fhab9uQ0M4 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 23, 2020

”Bilkis gave hope and strength to activists and student leaders who were being thrown behind bars for standing up for the unpopular truth in a democracy that was sliding into authoritarianism, and inspired peaceful copycat protests across the country,” the note further reads.

Ayyub said that Bilkis once told her, “I will sit here till blood stops flowing in my veins so the children of this country and the world breathe the air of justice and equality.Bilkis deserves recognition so the world acknowledges the power of resistance against tyranny”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana, Professor of Clinical Microbiology Ravindra Gupta, and Google Chief Executive officer Sundar Pichai are the other names who have been named in the list.