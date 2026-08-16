Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ gets a Rajasthani twist; Check the viral video

A 20-year-old Shakira hit has found a new life with a Rajasthani twist. Hips Don’t Lie has been blended with the traditional folk song Moruda in a fresh remix that is creating a buzz on social media. The mix of international pop and desi folk has clearly struck a chord with listeners.

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The Rajasthani version effortlessly combines Shakira's iconic song with Rajasthani folk song. Image Credit: Ismail Langa Group/YouTube

Global pop star Shakira has a huge fan following in India, with people often seen grooving to her songs. Her 20-year-old superhit, in particular, “Hips Don’t Lie” remains a favourite among the masses, as it is a constant fixture in people’s playlists. The song is so catchy that even today, whenever it plays, people tend to hum and dance along to the tunes.

So, what if we tell you that the iconic song has received a desi makeover? The song received a desi twist when traditional Rajasthani folk music was woven into the track. The unusual fusion has gone viral on social media, with users listening to and sharing the song repeatedly within hours of its release.

Shakira’s music comes alive with Rajasthani tune

Combining the well-known Rajasthani folk tune Moruda, the song brings a desi twist to Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie. Released on August 15, the remake has been created by the Ismail Langa Group as a tribute to Shakira, giving the pop classic an authentic Rajasthani folk treatment. The unexpected blend has caught the attention of social media users, who have been listening to it on loop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ismail langa (@ismaillanga_official)

The video captures the vibrant energy and colourful vibe of Rajasthan, blending it soulfully with Shakira’s iconic 2005 song. The song also features the popular Rajasthani folk song Moruda, which means a peacock in Rajasthani and Marwani. The perfect blend of musical instruments to match the background and the song is also appealing.

Internet reactions

The song caught on almost instantly, with creators posting Instagram reels and short videos soon after its release. From wedding celebrations to everyday social media content, the Indian-Western fusion is quickly finding its way into videos across platforms. Fans believe the traditional Rajasthani melodies have added a fresh, earthy touch to Shakira’s hit. So far, Shakira has not commented on the song, and fans are eagerly waiting for her response.

One of the users on Instagram wrote, “This is why I love the internet,” while another wrote, “You people are sooo amazing.” Appreciating the remake, a third user wrote, “Vibe toh hai (The song has vibe)”. Another user wrote, “Crazy bhai crazy.” A fifth user wrote, “Shakira, your competition is here.”

‘Waka Waka’ remake also made

Rajasthani folk music and Shakira’s songs have come together once again. After a Rajasthani version of her hit Waka Waka went viral, her famous track Hips Don’t Lie has now received a folk-inspired remake. The Indian-Western fusion is getting plenty of love online, with listeners playing it on loop.