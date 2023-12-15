Home

SHAME! Kerala Woman Beats Up Elderly Mother-In-Law, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Manju Thomas of Kollam, Kerala was arrested after a viral video showed her assaulting and verbally abusing her 80-year-old mother-in-law.

Kerala Viral Video: In a shameful incident, a woman in Kollam district of Kerala was arrested by the police after she was seen viciously assaulting her elderly mother-in-law in viral video on social media. Officials said the accused, 37-year-old Manju Thomas, brutally assaulted her husband’s 80-year-old mother and was taken into custody after police took cognizance of the viral video.

In a video which has gone viral on social media platforms, the victim, 80-year-old Eliyamma Thomas, could be seen entering a room where Manju Thomas and two minor children were sitting. The accused could be seen yelling at the old woman, asking her to leave the room and pushing her down from the back. She continues to yell at the mother-in-law when she tried to get up from the floor.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Kerala's Kollam district after a video went viral on the internet that showed her brutally assaulting her mother-in-law.#kerala #viralvideo #share #DomesticAbuse #Violence pic.twitter.com/bcYNnIdU3W — 💖Sabiya Shaikh💖MKJW💖 (@sabiyashaikh91) December 15, 2023

A senior official said Manju, a resident nearby Thevalkkara, was arrested on Thursday and booked under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Though it was not clear who took the video, the accused was also seen showing an objectionable gesture towards the person who was shooting during the assault incident.

“She had been reportedly torturing the old woman for some time,” the police officer said.

The accused was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to police custody, he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own in the assault incident based on media reports in this regard.

Commission Member V K Beenakumari directed Kollam district police chief to submit a report on the incident in seven days.

Quoting news reports, she said the victim had suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

The accused, Manju Thomas, was working as a teacher in a private school in Chavara here, a Commission statement added.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also took note of the incident. In a post on X, she said: “Abuse of the elderly is increasing so much in society. Such treatment is sick to say the least. This woman should be arrested if she hasn’t already been. What’s really disturbing is how she’s training even the child to abuse the old lady”.

(With PTI inputs)

