Bengaluru: A 31-year-old woman journalist in Bengaluru had the most horrifying experience on Saturday after a man on scooter flashed at her and allegedly began masturbating after asking for an address.

The shocking incident happened in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi locality at around 10 am on Saturday when the woman was on her way back home after purchasing groceries. Out of a sudden, a man on a scooter wearing a helmet and a mask stopped next to her and asked for an address. As she was in the process of giving him directions, she noticed that one of his hands was down.

Narrating the experience, she told Bangalore Mirror, “He asked me for an address and I was directing him. I noticed that one of his hands was down but didn’t realise that he had unzipped his pants. I was looking at his face while talking when he flashed at me and began masturbating in front of me. I screamed at him and he fled on his two-wheeler.”

After the incident, she filed a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar police and the cops are currently verifying the CCTV footage. The police have said that they received leads and will be able to trace the offender soon.

In another similar incident, a station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria was suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman. The woman, who had gone to file a complaint in the police station, filmed the incident which has now gone viral on social media.