Gorakhpur: In a shameful incident, an auto driver in Gorakhpur reportedly demanded Rs 4500 to transport dead body of a vegetable seller from the mortuary to the postmortem house. According to an Amar Ujala report, relatives of the deceased claimed that the demand for the hefty sum was put forward by an auto driver named Raju. A complaint regarding this has also been made to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, the deceased identified as Kamlesh used to sell vegetables near Gorakhpur's Humayumpur. According to his wife Kiran, Kamlesh left home at around eight on Saturday morning with Rs 20,000. When he didn't return late at night, a search was conducted but Kamlesh was nowhere to be found. Later, on Sunday morning, death of an unknown person was reported on social media, and it was later confirmed that Kamlesh was the one who had died.

Upon getting the information, Kamlesh's brother Bhola reached BRD Medical College where he was told that some people had admitted Kamlesh in a critical condition at the hospital on Saturday evening. He died during treatment at 5pm the same day. When no one came forward to claim his body, his body was kept in the mortuary. When When Bhola reached mortuary, he found an auto driver named Raju who allegedly demanded Rs 3500 in lieu of transporting Kamlesh's body to the postmortem house. He even demanded another Rs 1000 to wrap his body in polythene.

His wife Kiran has now written a complaint letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding action against the auto driver. Meanwhile, Principal of BRD Medical College, Dr. Ganesh denied the details of the case and said that no fee is charged in the medical college without giving a receipt. He has appealed to all the patients to take a receipt wherever they give money.