A video is currently doing the rounds on social media wherein a school headmaster is seen taking money from students in Bagha town of West Champaran district. Turns out, he was accepting money from the students before handing them certificates.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused headmaster identified as Nagendra Dwivedi has accepting taking money while distributing the school certificates.

“I had helped a few students with money in filling the forms for examination. Some of them returned the amount they had borrowed from me when they came to collect their certificate,” the report quoted the headmaster as saying.

However, on the contrary, students have denied his statement and said that he was forcing them to give him a bribe before giving them the certificates, citing the reason that he had to work for them on his off day.

Meanwhile, officials are determining the veracity of the alleged bribery video and promised action if the viral clip is found to be true.

If the clip is authentic, it will truly be a shameful incident, maligning the image of teachers, who are supposed to instil good values in students.