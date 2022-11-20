Shameful! Pregnant Dog Thrashed To Death In Delhi, Body Dragged Across College Campus. Horrific Video Emerges

Initial reports suggest that the men in the viral video were from Don Bosco Technical Institute in South East Delhi.

Screen grab from the viral video.

New Delhi: A horrifying video has emerged on social media where a bunch of men are seen beating a pregnant street dog in Delhi. Around 2- to 25 gathered to corner the dog and they later started beating the pregnant dog with sticks which resulted in her painful death. After the video of the gruesome killing which happened in a park surfaced on social media, New Friends Colony Police registered an FIR in the matter.

Please Note That The Video Below Can Be Disturbing For Some People

Few boys from Don bosco technical institute, New Delhi ganged to kill a pregnant dog.

these morons hit her with sticks, dragged her in field after she died.

The boys can be clearly heard in the videos asking to “kill her” .

Alot of people recently were growling that dogs- pic.twitter.com/ik5zJFLyFJ — incogni✨ (@pi_inonion) November 19, 2022

In the video, it can be seen that the poor creature was surrounded by several men and one of them had a stick while others were heard egging him to kill the dog. In another video, the same guy is seen dragging the body across the college campus.

The ghastly act surfaced within days of another such video from Ghaziabad which showed three people killing a dog by hanging him in a grotesque manner. The accused in this incident were booked in a case by police after a complaint.

What’s even more disturbing than the visuals is the fact that this incident took place inside an educational campus and these men included staff and students of the institute.