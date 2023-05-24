Home

Sharing Is No Longer Caring: Netflix Initiates Crackdown On Passwords In More Than 100 Countries

Netflix has sent emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, which have major markets such as the United States, Britain, France, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil.

Netflix expanded its crackdown on password sharing to the United States and more than 100 other countries on May 23, Tuesday. Users were informed that their accounts cannot be shared outside of their households for free, reported news agency Reuters. Netflix has sent emails to customers in 103 countries and territories, which have major markets such as the United States, Britain, France, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil. In the mail, the streaming platform specified that an account should only be utilised within a single household. But, in case anyone wants to add a member outside of their residence, they will have to pay an additional fee, which is $8 (Rs 660) per month in the United States.

Reason Behind Crackdown

The popular streaming platform, who once promoted that “love is sharing a password”, now aims to address its market saturation by finding new ways to generate revenue, which also includes implementing limitations on password sharing along with introducing an ad-supported option. The ad-supported tier is also an effort to boost their revenue.

Profile Transfer

Members will also be allowed to transfer their profile, allowing them to retain their viewing history and recommendations, ensuring a seamless transition.

Under the new policies, Netflix announced that people within the same household can continue sharing a Netflix account and can even use it on various devices. The password-sharing guidelines were issued earlier this year only in four countries: Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Current Customer Base

The password-sharing crackdown and ad-supported tier measures were taken shortly after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade in early 2022. The streaming platform had estimated that more than 100 million households, which is roughly around 43 per cent of their global user base, had shared their log-in credentials with friends and family outside their homes.

As of March, Netflix enjoyed a global customer base of 232.5 million subscribers, reported Hollywood Reporter.

