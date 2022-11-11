Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Pens Memoir Called Doglapan

He said the book will offer readers "absolute clarity" on life.

Ashneer Grover's words 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' from a Shark Tank India episide triggered a memefest online.

New Delhi: Former BharatPe Founder and CEO Ashneer Grover has written his memoir called ‘Doglapan’ (double standards) – the Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups’ which is available for pre-orders and will be available next month.

Billed as an “unfettered story of Ashneer Grover – the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Startup India”, the memoir is being called a “raw, gut-wrenching in its honesty and completely from the heart, storytelling at its finest”.

“Is kitab ko padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge (After reading this book, you will either quit your job or continue to only be in jobs your whole life. At least, you won’t be stuck in the middle),” Grover said in a tweet on Friday.

On Friday, he again tweeted: “So overnight my autobiography has become #1 Best Seller. And SOLD OUT as well !! I’ve scampered to print more copies – get yours before my publisher hits their max capacity.”

According to the book’s brief description on Amazon.in, a young boy with a ‘refugee’ tag growing up in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar outpaces his circumstances by becoming a rank-holder at the pinnacle of academic excellence in India, IIT Delhi.

“He goes on to do an MBA from the hallowed halls of IIM Ahmedabad, builds a career as an investment banker at Kotak Investment Banking and AmEx, and is pivotal in the making of two unicorns-Grofers, as CFO, and BharatPe, as co-founder,” it reads.

As a judge on the popular TV show Shark Tank India, Grover became a household name even as his life turned upside down.

“Controversy, media spotlight, garrulous social media chatter descend, making it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction,” read the description.

He said the book will offer readers “absolute clarity” on life.

After swindling fintech platform BharatPe, Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Ltd, and are set to launch a third startup.

Before co-founding BharatPe, Grover was associated with Grofers, which is now 15-minute delivery platform Blinkit that has been acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million) in an all-stock deal.

According to data accessed through Tofler, the Grovers have now registered a new company to begin their new journey.

The nature of the startup is not known yet.

Ashneer and Madhuri, former Head of Controls at BharatPe, are both directors of the firm that was founded in July this year.