Shark That Ate Russian Man In Egypt To Be Mummified; Here’s Why

Egypt Shark Attack: A few days back, June 9 to be precise, we shared the tragic video of a Russian man screaming for his father as he was being pulled underwater by a shark. The video clip of this horrific incident has gone viral on the internet.

The incident took place at the famous Egyptian resort of Hurghada where 23-year-old Russian tourist Vladimir Popov was mauled to death and eaten alive by a giant tiger shark while he was swimming as onlookers watched in horror.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE; VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

Tourists stunned watching a Tiger Shark chomping a Russian tourist who was out on a swim at an Egypt beach resort 23YO Vladimir Popov died in the attack, girlfriend escaped alive. Shark has been captured & killed pic.twitter.com/xUsitoCN5X — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 9, 2023

Egypt’s Environment Ministry has confirmed that the tiger shark has been captured and will be examined in a laboratory for investigation while the specialists from an Egypt museum are mummifying the shark.

Vladimir Popov, 23, a Russian tourist, was eaten alive by the same shark. The video of the attack was captured on camera. It shows Popov splashing frantically in the ocean before getting dragged underwater.

Some of his body parts were recovered inside the shark’s stomach, while the rest were recovered by fishermen from the sea.

Specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began the embalming process of the animal on Monday, local outlet Al Arabiya reported.

Once the process is completed, the mummified shark will be on display in the institute’s museum, New York Post report said.

The Egyptian authorities said that the researchers want to understand the cause of the Shark’s behaviour and identify whether the animal is related to one that “caused several previous accidents”.

The Attack Happened In A Second

The attack happened suddenly, in a matter of seconds, according to eyewitnesses. Hotel staff immediately sounded the alarm and requested swimmers to leave the water.

“It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” Russian station REN-TV quoted an eyewitness.

Another eyewitness stated that the shark attacked the man right in front of him, and he started shaking in fear. He expressed his sympathy for the man.

According to a Russian news outlet, Baza, the man had moved to the resort with his father several months ago.

Russian tourists were warned to be cautious when entering the water and to comply with any swimming bans imposed by the authorities.

