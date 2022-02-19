The internet is hooked to the addictive word game, Wordle. If you are not familiar with Wordle, here’s a short summary of how it’s played. There is only one Wordle per day. It requires the player to guess a five-letter word in six tries. The rules say that if the player gets the letter that was a part of the word, then the tile turns yellow. But if the player guesses a letter that is in the word and the position is correct as well, the tile turns green. If the player guesses something else, then the tile turns grey.Also Read - Wordle Saves Life of 80-Year-Old Chicago Woman Held Hostage For 21 Hours

The viral online game was recently acquired by the New York Times. Regular players of the game have been saying that ever since NYT acquired Wordle, it has become harder to win as there are the words are more difficult.

Wordle 242 had many netizens scratching their heads as they couldn't guess the word and didn't even know that the right word existed. However, it was obviously a piece of cake for desi internet's English professor aka Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

On February 17, journalist Barkha Dutt sent a tweet to Shashi Tharoor, asking, “The number of us baulking at caulk. Lol. @ShashiTharoor – tell me even you did not know the meaning?”

Shashi Tharoor replied with a screenshot of his Wordle 242 that he solved in just 3 tries. Along with the tweet, he said, “What was the fuss about?”

Another user replied asking, “So CAULK and BAULK are actual words?”

To this, Barkha Dutt replied saying, “Dutt also replied with what we were all thinking. “ok that is plain infuriating :-))))) Sigh for the rest of us who got the word by clever elimination but had never heard of it.”

Many Wordle enthusiasts reacted to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet saying only he could guess that word so easily. “Yep. I termed caulk a Shashi Tharoor word, yesterday. Did it in 6th try. Then looked for meaning,” a Twitter user commented.

Another user commented asking, “So CAULK and BAULK are actual words?”

