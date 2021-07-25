New Delhi: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his fondness for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words. But this time Tharoor has posted an exotic description of our very own favourite Bhelpuri and Twitterati can’t keep calm over it. Tharoor posted the recipe of the common Indian street food on his Twitter handle and it has undoubtedly gone viral like any of his other tweets using his rich vocabulary skills. Even though Tharoor shared the photo-post Bhelpuri recipe stating that he received it on WhatsApp, the recipe description was attributed to the author-politician, and we are doubting that it must have been done as an intended pun for Tharoor’s penchant for multisyllabic words. He posted the recipe with the caption, “As received on @WhatsApp. Good for weekend consumption! Face with tears of joy”.Also Read - Parliamentary Panel on IT Tells Facebook, Google to Comply With New Rules; Follow Law of Land

As received on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩. Good for weekend consumption!😂 pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

Rule of Land Supreme, Not Your Policy; Must Abide by Indian Laws: Parliamentary Panel Led by Shashi Tharoor to Twitter

Describing the bhel used in the savoury snack as the "exotic crispy wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest", Tharoor's exotic Bhelpuri recipe stated that the snack comprised of the chef's secret micro-greens sourced from exclusive greenhouses in the Nilgiris, luscious salsa-rosso of Ras Al-Khaimah dates, and exceedingly rare Assamese Bhoot Jolokia chillies (ghost pepper). The recipe further added that the preparation can be seasoned with a sauce of sweet Kerala beach-sand soil-grown tamarind and Malabar organic raw sugar. Parliamentary Panel Summons Twitter on June 18, Controversy Over New IT Rules Key Focus

It further read that all these ingredients are then tossed in a bronze bowl with macedoines (usually a mixture of vegetables or fruit cut into small pieces) of Gujarati winter shallots (onion) and Vidarbha heritage potatoes and riotously festooned with a cacophony of Hyderabadi chickpea-flavoured crunchies “bugea” and “papdy” cooked “a la Marwaraise”.

Soon after Tharoor’s Weekend recipe post went viral, many netizens even asked Tharoor to share the recipe of their favorite dishes with the ‘Tharoorian’ touch. Let’s have a look at people’s reaction to his tweet:

Sir What about ‘poha’. — rahul (@rahul_patel02) July 24, 2021

Now define Golgappe 😁😁😁 — harri harri (@harriharri_1) July 24, 2021

After this description RS 50/-, bhelpuri can be sold for RS 5000/-. — BIDYUT GHOSH (@bidyut69) July 25, 2021

Liked it more then eating Bhel Puri itself — Dibyajyoti Borgohain (@DibyaBorgohain) July 25, 2021

This is more gorgeous than the one it describes !!!!🤔🤔 — Pravat Kumar Mishra (@Pravatmisra) July 24, 2021

Tharoor’s tweet has so far garnered over 1.9K likes, 225 retweets and hundreds of comments. So, what do you think about the post shared by Shashi Tharoor?