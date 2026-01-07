Shashi Tharoor impressed by 16-year-old AI techie; interaction in Vande Bharat train journey goes viral | WATCH

  • Home
Shashi Tharoor shared that his recent train journey on Vande Bharat was special, as he met the 16-year-old Raul John Aju, who's working seriously in the direction of artificial intelligence. scroll down to see their viral interaction.

Published date india.com Published: January 7, 2026 11:56 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Shashi Tharoor impressed by 16-year-old AI techie; interaction in Vande Bharat train journey goes viral | Image: x.com/ShashiTharoor

Viral news: The interaction of a popular Indian politician and public intellectual, Shashi Tharoor, with a 16-year-old AI ‘tech wiz’ has left him ‘illuminated’. The interaction was shared by Tharoor on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He mentioned that he met the young man, Raul John Aju, on his Vande Bharat train journey. The leader stated that they had a brief discussion surrounding the topic of artificial intelligence (AI). You can watch the interaction video here.

Shashi Tharoor’s interaction with a 16-year-old AI ‘tech wiz’

Shashi Tharoor shared that his recent train journey on Vande Bharat was special, as he met the 16-year-old Raul John Aju, who’s working seriously in the direction of artificial intelligence. He wrote, “We spoke about the necessity for AI to transcend borders and, crucially, to speak the vernacular of our diverse land.”

Tharoor stated that he learnt about John’s team too, who are working to develop voice processing systems across languages like Hindi, Malayalam, and Urdu. He added, “It was heartening to learn that Raul and his team (including a friend named Ishaan—a name that certainly rings a bell in my household!) are already building systems capable of voice processing in Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu.”

Viral interaction between Shashi Tharoor and Raul John Aju

Shashi Tharoor’s vision for youth

Shashi Tharoor concluded the message saying, “It is young minds like his that will define India’s 21st-century growth story,” highlighting his vision for the country’s youth.

