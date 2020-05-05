Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, people have been trying their hardest to procure masks, and after shops began to run out of them, they decided to make some on their own. This is something that most of our political leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi included, have been telling people to do, and we have seen a good number of masks of different colours and variety being created. Now, not all masks are of the branded kind but they all still work the same, and Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has set his eyes on one. Also Read - #CoronaWarriors: Doctor in Bengaluru Gets Resounding Welcome as She Returns Home After COVID-19 Duty

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who is well known for his vast knowledge of the English language, seems to have already decided on what kind of mask he will be wearing for the Onam celebrations. He tweeted a picture of it with a caption reading, “Designer masks for Onam: the Malayali plans ahead!!” Also Read - India's First All-girl Indipop Band Viva Reunites to Entertain us During COVID-19 Lockdown

The mask had been created by Limi Rose Tom and she also shared pictures of how she had created it, explaining that she had accomplished it by using leftover material from her saree.

I have made this….done by converting left over material… pic.twitter.com/j7l6zqFqbh — Limi rose tom (@limirose) May 4, 2020

Some were taken by her efforts and praised her for doing it, while one pointed out that even Gujaratis were prepared for Navratri celebrations with masks of their own.

And the unmistakable touch of gold 😀 — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) May 4, 2020

You guys better prove your worth @WHO — Rohan Shanbhag (@rohan_dope) May 5, 2020

No one can beat Gujaratis for preparation of Navratri. pic.twitter.com/JE1zMTO3sX — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) May 4, 2020

Onam is a major annual event for Malayali people in and outside Kerala. A Hindu holiday and also a harvest festival, it is usually celebrated in the months of August and September and involves a good number of activities that last for four days. According to legends, the festival is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.