Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2021, on Wednesday and congratulated her. Shashi Tharoor shared photos from his meeting with Harnaaz Sandhu on Twitter with the caption saying India is proud to welcome her back home.

"Delighted to congratulate Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in person on her triumphant return to India. She's excited to be back in India for the New Year holidays and India, of course, is proud to welcome her. She's just as poised and charming in person as on stage," he said in the tweet.

Harnaaz Kaur returned to India for the holidays after winning the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Israel on December 13, bringing home the crown after 21 years.

Shashi Tharoor tweet has gone viral with over 24,100 likes. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu replied to his tweet saying it was an honour to meet him. “Such an honour to meet you in person sir. Thankyou for your kind words,” she tweeted.