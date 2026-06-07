‘Very idea of dipping idli into chai goes against…’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to woman’s chai-idli combination, shares why combo doesn’t work | Viral

In his post, Shashi Tharoor argued that a truly soft and well-made idli would simply fall apart in a cup of chai, spoiling the drink. On the other hand, he said an idli sturdy enough for dunking would likely be too rubbery to enjoy.

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Shashi Tharoor reacted to a unique food combination. PTI

There are all sorts of food combinations existing in the world. But one that has caught people’s attention and led to a discussion online is idlis and chai. Well, it has left everyone scratching their heads.

But the combination is so absurd that even Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had to give his opinion on it. And it was not a positive one.

Shashi Tharoor’s take

A social media post praising chai and idlis as the “best combination to ever exist” sparked a lively discussion online. Among the many reactions, Shashi Tharoor’s elaborate response stood out and soon became a talking point.

Tharoor took a cheeky dig at the post and replied, “Oh, I see what you’re doing here! Aside from provoking me, that is.”

Oh, I see what you’re doing here! Aside from provoking me, that is. I have to be honest: that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking. And the discolouration in the pic is not very appetising. There’s something about a perfectly soft, snowy-white, fluffy idli that… https://t.co/O9GsGAGPa6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 7, 2026

The Congress MP was not just unconvinced by the chai-and-idli combination; he also had reservations about the idli itself. Tharoor remarked that it looked overly solid and dense, adding that its appearance was far from appetising. In his view, the perfect idli is light, fluffy and soft — qualities he felt were missing from the one pictured.

While acknowledging his love for chai, Tharoor made it clear that he prefers keeping his tea and food apart. He said he would rather sip chai alongside a meal or afterward than combine the two by dipping food into the beverage.

He also suggested that the very idea of dipping idli into chai goes against what makes a good idli. A soft, fluffy idli, he said, would fall apart in hot tea, whereas one that survives dunking would probably be too chewy for his liking.

Offering a light-hearted finale to the discussion, Tharoor remarked that both chai and idlis are better off enjoyed separately rather than combined.

Internet reacts

The post soon caught the attention of users across the platform, sparking a variety of responses. One user said, “South Indians can tolerate many things, but disrespecting idli and dosa isn’t one of them.”

Another user said they loved both chai and idlis, but believed the two should not be mixed. According to them, the ideal pairing is a soft idli served with coconut chutney and a cup of chai alongside it. Another person wrote, “As an ardent idli aficionado, I personally feel it is disturbing and kind of blasphemous.”