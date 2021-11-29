New Delhi: As the Winter Session of the Parliament began today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted a picture on his official twitter handle with Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Basirhat MP Nushrat Jahan, Karur MP S Jothimani.Also Read - What is Kewra, Its Benefits And How it Helps in Normalising Body Temperature

In the picture, Tharoor can be seen standing with the all female MPs Tharoor asked “Who says Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?” Also Read - Manchester United Make Their Point Against Chelsea; Manchester City, Liverpool Close In At the Top

Also Read - Honda Unveils Advanced Future Safety Technologies To Achieve Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities Goal By 2050

Earlier, a similar selfie took the net by storm and became the most retweeted tweet of all time. The celebrity in the selfie had Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie.