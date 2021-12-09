Did Internet’s favourite English teacher Shashi Tharoor get married again? No, the Congress leader did not get married. Netizens confused him with a dulha as a picture of him posing with newlyweds surfaced on Twitter. The picture shows Shashi Tharoor wearing traditional Indian attire and posing with the bride and groom. He’s also wearing a pink turban and garland.Also Read - We Have A New Shashi Tharoor Selfie, People—And It’s So ATTRACTIVE!

The photo was shared by the groom Abhishek Kulkarni, MD & Group CEO of Urbane Media Network, on December 5. In it, Shashi Tharoor was standing beside him and his wife Chahat Dalal, who's a pilot by profession. She looked beautiful on her wedding in a pink lehenga and Abhishek wore an ivory-coloured sherwani.

However, since Shashi Tharoor was wearing the pagdi and a garland around his neck that is generally worn by the groom, some netizens confused him with the real dulha – Abhishek.

“The man who never fails to bless me in whatever I do, either in person or in spirit. For the most special occasion of my life, @ShashiTharoor travelled all the way and stayed with us for two days in Mahabaleshwar to bless @chahatdalal & me and enjoyed every bit of our wedding,” Abhishek said in the tweet.

Thank you very much @ShashiTharoor sir, for your constant love and blessings all the time. It is an honour and a blessing to have you by my side at all times 🙏🙏🙏 2/2 — Abhishek Kulkarni (@theabhikulkarni) December 5, 2021

The tweet received hundreds of likes and as Twitter users do, they made fun of it, and pointed that Shashi Tharoor looks like the dulha. “Sorry but who is the groom here” a user asked with laughing emojis. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Aisa lagra shadi unki hori and aap badhiyan dene aaye ho — Vikram Aditya (@vikramaditya221) December 5, 2021

Why does it look like you went there to bless shashi on his wedding. — Shivang Goswami | (@itisshivang) December 5, 2021

Sorry but who is the groom here — Vicky (@vickyvikram25) December 5, 2021

Or a moment l thought Shashi Tharoor ji was getting married — dr (@DocObg) December 8, 2021

Why is he wearing garland?? — Jay Patel (@JayPatel_Tata) December 5, 2021