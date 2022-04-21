Viral News: Desi internet’s English professor aka Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has often used particular words in his tweets that leave netizens’ heads spinning and have them googling the meaning and pronunciation of the words. Do you remember that time when one of his tweets with the word ‘hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia’ went viral – which means the fear of long words. And that time he used ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ – which means the action or habit of estimating something as worthless.Also Read - 'She Was Asking Me...': Shashi Tharoor Opens Up On His Viral Meme With Supriya Sule, Posts Lyrics of 'Kuch to Log Kahenge'

Twitter's favourite English teacher Shashi Tharoor is now back to bamboozle users with his vocabulary. The new head-scratcher shared by the Congress leader is – 'Quockerwodger'.

What is the meaning of Quockerwodger?

According to the definition, the term coined back in 1860 defined a wooden puppet. However, the definition of the word also implies a political meaning. In politics, Quockerwodger was a politician acting on the instructions of an influential third party rather than properly representing their constituents.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted a picture of the word and its meaning with the following tweet: “A useful addition to our political vocabulary!? #Quockerwodger”.

A useful addition to our political vocabulary!? #Quockerwodger pic.twitter.com/iGSCMY6tzA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 20, 2022

As usual, his tweet with the word of the day has gone viral with over 2,300 likes and 400 retweets. Many netizens tried to guess Shashi Tharoor’s intention behind sharing the word. Other users made jokes, memes about the politician and the new word shared by him. Here are some of the reactions to his tweet:

When Mr #ShashiTharoor announces a New Word ,The Dictionary Upgrades itself !! Splendid !! Tharoor Sir is an Intellectual Powerhouse !! I never learnt words so easily !! The enthusiasm with which Sir describes them I remember their meaning effortlessly.#Tharoorosaurus pic.twitter.com/ui6nJMbU7b — Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) April 20, 2022

One for the next edition of your Tharoorsaurus?! — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) April 20, 2022

I have somehow managed to learn English and now you are adding a new word to increase my trouble. https://t.co/tjgh3YJARk — Rahul Kurup (@RahulKurup17) April 20, 2022

As good for 2022 https://t.co/W8zhogSXla — ambrish gupta (@ambrishgupta11) April 20, 2022

What do you think of the new word?