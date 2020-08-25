In a bizarre case, a 20-year-old Southfield woman who had been pronounced dead early Sunday morning after a heart attack was found be alive at a Detroit funeral home. Also Read - Is Kim Jong Un Dead or Alive? Memes Flood Social Media As Rumours of His Death Gain Momentum

The woman identified as Timesha Beauchamp opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed, Associated Press reported. The shocking story soon went viral on social media, with readers imagining the horror of being embalmed alive.

According to the Southfield Fire Department, paramedics on Sunday were summoned to a home where a 20-year-old woman was unresponsive. They performed CPR and tried to revive her, but after 30 minutes they concluded she likely was no longer alive.

Pronouncing the patient as deceased, the Oakland County medical examiner’s office said the body could be released to the family without an autopsy, following which she was taken to James H. Cole funeral home.

It was then that the employees at the funeral home saw her chest was rising and falling and the woman was still breathing.

“They were about to embalm her which is most frightening had she not had her eyes open. They would have begun draining her blood to be very, very frank about it,” attorney Geoffrey Fieger, employed by the family told AP.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.