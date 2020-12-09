Remember the viral ‘Rasode mein Kaun tha’ song which broke the internet a couple of weeks back? Of course, you do! The rap song creator Yashraj Mukhate who created the viral meme sensation has now come up with yet another hilarious rap video which will surely crack you up. After all, to survive this year, we all need a good laugh! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Is A Glam Doll In Rocky Star’s Floral Dress Worth Rs 17K, Fans Can’t Stop Drooling

Interestingly, the subject of this rap is none other one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13–Shehnaaz Gill. Known for her bubbly nature, infectious energy and sense of humour, her name is synonymous to entertainment. So Yashraj, decided to feature Shehnaaz in his latest video and picked one of her most iconic dialogues from Bigg Boss.

“Tumhari feeling tumhari, Tauda Kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta?” Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? (Your feeling is yours…your dog is Tommy, my dog is a dog? What should I do, should I die? I don’t have any feelings?) In the video, Yashraj has fused Gill’s words with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song “Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai”.

Sharing the video, Mukhate captioned it, “Tommy – Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings – @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one.”

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Well, the video has gone viral on various social media platforms and #TaudaKuttaTommy is currently one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter. The singer-actress herself was amused and commented on Mukhate‘s Instagram post with ‘Burahhhh’ with laughing and fire emoji.

Here are some reactions:

1M views on #TuadaKuttaTommy video on Yashraj's insta in just 4 hrs😳🔥

Even Yashraj is astound to see this craze,just look into his Insight in just 4 hr😍🔥

Seriously we're crazy for her🥺🤧♥️@ishehnaaz_gill we love u so much bub♥️ pic.twitter.com/UO8oju4dlS — laiba_shehnaazian✨/Waada Hai💜 (@laiba_012) December 8, 2020

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video ‘Shona Shona’, co-starring Siddharth Shukla.