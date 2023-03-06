Viral Video Of One Hippopotamus Against Three Lions Is Beyond Belief | Watch

Home

Hippopotamus Against Lions: For long we have been told and made to believe that the lion is the king of the jungle, and it is true but only to an extent. Lions live in a pride, a kind of family comprising several members that include several generations of lionesses, some of which are related, a smaller number of breeding males, and their cubs. The total number of members of a lion family/pride differs from pride to pride. According to britannica.com, the number can range from as few as four or as many as 37 members. However, the average size is about 15.

The main strength of lions is their family structure and since they hunt in groups, their hunting strike rate is impressive and better than the solitary hunters from the cat family like tigers and leopards.

Though lions are a force to be reckoned with, they have their moments when they have been at the receiving end of aggression and anger from other animals.

This is what we are sharing with you here. It is a viral video that shows three fully grown lions in a big pond and a hippopotamus is charging toward them at a high speed. The scared lions swim fast to get away from the charging hippo but the hippo is even faster and gets one lion. What happens next is what the video clip shows.

The video is shared on Twitter by Wow Terrifying @WowTerrifying with the caption, “Terrifying speed! You can see why Hippo’s are so dangerous! 😱”

Terrifying speed! You can see why Hippo’s are so dangerous! 😱 pic.twitter.com/kTuuDi1UJK — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 28, 2023

That was a close call for the big cat. As for the concept of the “king of the jungle”, it is about situations, circumstances, and a combination of other factors.

