Hyderabad: In a hair-raising incident, a 31-year-old man was rescued after he entered the African Lion enclosure at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park. The incident took place on 23 November when the man, identified as G Sai Kuma, managed to enter the lion enclosure of the Zoo and sat on a rock a few metres away from the lion. Meanwhile, horrified visitors who spotted him began yelling, asking Kumar not to jump inside. However, Kumar kept waiting for the lion to move away so that he could enter the enclosure.

As the commotion ensued, zoo authorities rushed to the spot and handed him over to the police after rescuing him. They also lodged a complaint against him. "G Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure, which is off-limits to the public, and was walking over the boulders. Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura Police station," said a statement released by the Nehru Zoological Park.

A man was enters into the #Lion enclosure, walking on the boulders of #AfricanLion moat area, at #NehruZoologicalPark, #Hyderabad. The person was rescued and caught by the #zoo staff and handed over to Bahadurpura police. pic.twitter.com/RO3TW2fh3G — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) November 23, 2021

Why did he risk his life?

According to a report by Indian Express, Kumar told the police that he was looking for diamonds hidden in the enclosure. He tried going inside the enclosure in pursuit of finding hidden diamonds.

”He told us he was looking for diamonds which he believed were hidden in the lion’s enclosure. He appears to be mentally disturbed. We will inform his parents and will examine his mental condition too,” D Durga Prasad, station house officer of Bahadurpura police station, told Indian Express.